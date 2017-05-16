MAKING A LIFETIME OF DIFFERENCE
Child Care Associates delivers a wide range of programs and services to boost early childhood development for children in lower-income families, who have the greatest needs. We deliver Head Start programs, engage parents in the learning process, assist families with child care subsidies, influence public policy, and continuously work to improve the quality of early child care and education.
CCA works in five main areas to ensure that disadvantaged children and families have the support they need for success in school and far beyond.
Quality Early Childhood Education
Our Head Start and Early Head Start programs support a multifaceted approach to early childhood education focusing on the most vulnerable families in our community. At CCA, our child development services offer families support in areas such as mental health, social and emotional development and nutrition for children ages 0-5. We delivery Head Start and Early Head Start programs in partnership with school districts, charter schools, social service providers, and philanthropic partners.
Child Care Subsidy Assistance
Eligible parents receive financial support to help afford child care or after- school care while they work or attend school.
Quality Advancement
We systematically increase the quality of early childhood programs and the early learning workforce, including assistance with earning Child Development Associate (CDA) accreditation, BA degrees, and certifications.
Policy Transformation
We take the lead in system and policy solutions that improve the quality of early education at scale.
Laboratory Classrooms
We encourage best practices and identify early-stage opportunities for infants, toddlers, and pre- schoolers, using powerful data for evaluation.
BECOME A VOLUNTEER
Our volunteers and community partners play a key role in our Head Start and Early Head start programs. While 80% of the program is funded through federal dollars, CCA works with community partners to meet the remaining 20% of funds, volunteer service hours, and in-kind donations needed to operate Head Start and Early Head Start. As we work to expand research and policy to advance early childhood development, we wish to thank those who give their resources to make this possible.
